Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Original Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Huge Growth Milestone in its Home State

Provo, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chip Cookies – the original gourmet cookie delivery company – is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. After establishing the foundation for the exploding cookie market, Chip’s mission to deliver happiness through warm, gourmet cookies and successful multi-unit models clearly resonated with multiple franchisees who will help expand the brand’s influence across the state. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.

“It feels incredible to not only have grown our own family in Utah, but our Chip family as well,” said Sean Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “When we started this concept, we knew we created something that all kinds of people would appreciate and want to be a part of, but to sell out all territories in Utah only months after launching our franchise opportunity really blew us away.”

When Co-Founder Sarah Wilson was pregnant with her first child, late night cravings for warm chocolate chip cookies were a frequent occurrence.

Instead of having to bake cookies every time the craving hit, Sarah’s husband, Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Wilson, got to work on a business plan that would address this need by delivering warm, gourmet cookies right to your door. Chip Cookies was then born in a rented kitchen in Provo, Utah, in 2016 and created a new category of cookies that many other brands have tried to replicate, but none compare to the original. Since then, Chip has been delivering happiness in the form of freshly baked cookies through local stores and via nationwide shipping.

“To have gone from a small, ghost kitchen in Provo to now selling out all available territories in Utah is truly remarkable,” said Sarah Wilson, Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “We are so thankful for the amazing franchisees who believe so strongly in our mission that they want to open a Chip of their own. I can’t wait to officially open these new locations and continue growing our Chip family!”

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gooey, gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to the consumer’s door. Created by late-night cookie lovers, Chip understands best that there is no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by ordering a box of warm cookies to be brought directly to your door. Each box comes with four large, melt-in-your-mouth cookies chosen from their menu that includes the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip. Guests can experience the magic of Chip either in-person at a local store, or take advantage of their nationwide shipping.

To learn more about Chip Cookies, visit www.chipcookies.co . For more information on their franchise opportunity, please go to https://www.chipcookies.co/pages/franchising-with-chip .

About Chip Cookies

Chip Cookies is Utah’s original gourmet cookie delivery company and has been delivering happiness in the form of warm, fresh cookies right to the consumer’s doorstep since 2016. After starting as a late-night pregnancy craving, Sean and Sarah Wilson recognized the need for a cookie delivery service and developed a proven business model that has led to ten storefront locations in Utah and Idaho, with more coming soon. Chip also ships their cookies made with high-quality ingredients nationwide, leading the charge for cookie delivery across the country. As Utah’s cookie delivery pioneer, Chip has been recognized for its innovation and won City Weekly’s “Best Cookie” award in 2017 and Best of State Utah in 2018, 2020, and 2021. For more information, visit www.chipcookies.co or follow Chip on Instagram .

