Chinese restaurant closes in Bethlehem after four years

A hot spot for Szechuan spicy beef, kung pao chicken and other Chinese dishes has closed in Bethlehem.

Red Hot I Chinese Restaurant, offering authentic Szechuan cuisine, closed a few weeks ago at 2126 W. Union Blvd.

The eatery, operated by chef Lin Yang, opened in the fall of 2014 in the former Panda Asian Cuisine spot in the Lehigh Shopping Center.

Reasons surrounding the closure are unclear.

The phone number has been disconnected and no messages have been posted on the shuttered business' Facebook page or in its windows.

The vacant restaurant space is a couple doors down from a former Gold's Gym, which closed in December 2017.

