China Mist Tea Brands Earns Medals At Global Tea Championship

National tea brand wins three medals for Single Serve Hot & Small Batch Iced competition

Scottsdale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) China Mist® Tea Brands (“China Mist” or the “Company”), a national brand of premium iced and hot teas, announced today that it earned high placement in The Global Tea Championship Single Serve Hot & Small Batch Iced Tea.

This global competition distinguishes the highest quality and best tasting teas commercially available globally based on the analysis of dry leaf; liquor color, aroma, flavor, mouth-feel and overall harmony.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition,” said Kermit Peterson, General Manager for China Mist. “We’re passionate about our teas and consistently strive to provide our customers with flavorful, unique blends that create a memorable tea-drinking experience.”

China Mist took home honors for:

China Mist Naturally Flavored Berry Hibiscus Iced Herbal Tea (Silver Medal – Small Batch Iced Tea Blended Herbal category)

Fiesta Fria® Iced Tea (Silver Medal – Small Batch Iced Tea Flavored Black)

China Mist® Naturally Flavored Coconut Pineapple Iced Green Tea (Bronze Medal – Small Batch Iced Tea Flavored Green)

The China Mist line is available in restaurants, retail grocers and online at chinamist.com.

About China Mist

Founded in 1982, China Mist® Tea Brands was created to bring specialty iced tea to the foodservice industry. Built on the innovation and creativity of its two founders, China Mist quickly became the popular choice for foodservice operators throughout Arizona and the Western United States and grew to become a national distributor of premium iced and hot teas. The Company serves a wide variety of customers from direct-to-consumer, to retail and grocery chains, to restaurants and hotels.

With a firm commitment to sustainability, all China Mist tea products are sourced in accordance with Ethical Tea Partnership guidelines and are KSA Kosher certified. Its product lines include China Mist, True Leaves Iced Teas , Signature Tea .

