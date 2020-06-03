China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

The story behind the early response to the new coronavirus comes at a time when the World Health Organization is under siege, and has agreed to an independent probe of how the pandemic was handled globally. Although the WHO publicly praised China, behind the scenes officials were frustrated with trying to obtain information to help stem the virus' spread. New information also portrays an agency now stuck in the middle of a US-China war of words, an agency that was urgently trying to solicit more data despite limited authority.