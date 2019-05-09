Chill Out: Wendy’s 50¢ Frosty Is Back, Available Now

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Wendy’s 50¢ Frosty deal is back and just in time for fans to kick-off summer with a celebratory sweet treat! Whether you’re having visions of vanilla or craving a taste of chocolate, Wendy’s Frosty fans can snag this summer’s coolest deal with just two quarters, for a limited time.

“The 50¢ Frosty offer is a certified fan favorite and we couldn’t think of a better way to help our customers kick-off the summer,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. “We know everyone has their favorite way to enjoy our classic treat and really the only way you can go wrong is by not taking advantage of this great deal, starting May 6.”

While every Wendy’s Frosty is served chilled perfection, this deal could melt away soon. Change the way you look at change and get your Frosty fix today.

WHEN:

Wendy’s fans can enjoy a small Frosty for just 50¢, available now.

WHERE:

Available at participating Wendy’s restaurants for a limited time.

HOW:

Spoon, fry or straw, there’s no wrong way to enjoy this classic confection. Just head to your local Wendy’s to turn two quarters into a tasty treat!

