Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Now Open in Coconut Grove

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N), the made-to-order nitrogen ice cream pioneer, announced today that its newest store has opened in Coconut Grove at 3415 Main Highway near Panther Coffee and Books & Books. As the first and largest liquid nitrogen ice cream brand in South Florida, the new Coconut Grove location is part of Chill-N’s new strategic design plan that features a softer color palette, more lighting and a modern edge designed to highlight the ingredients while showcasing the entire nitrogen ice cream process.

“Especially this year, in light of everything we’re going through as a South Florida community, we’re particularly excited to offer local Coconut Grove residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the fun that Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream brings,” said Daniel Golik, founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “As we navigate COVID-19 together, we know we can still put a smile on people’s faces while keeping our guests and our teams as safe as possible.”

Here’s how Chill-N works: customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (milk, yogurt, or alt-milk option – coconut, almond or oat) and then a flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings including candies, cookies and cereal, fresh fruit, sauces, nuts and even Cuban coffee – because, of course, Miami. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order and flash frozen on the spot using liquid nitrogen at a startling -320° Fahrenheit. Chill-N’s unique freezing process results in a fresh ice cream that is ridiculously rich and decadently creamy.

“There’s always opportunity in change,” said David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “Ice cream is still a feel-good proposition and our sales have rebounded extremely well since the onset of the pandemic. That’s a testament to our brand, our loyal customer base, and the hard work of our entire team as we pivoted to online and mobile, allowing for quick delivery, pick up and safe in-store ordering. Even at the height of the virus, we were still introducing new products and our branded ‘Quarantine Quarts’ were especially popular. We’re excited to bring that same level of success and local determination to the Grove while establishing ourselves as an important part of that dynamic community.”

As part of its grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 7th from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 8th between 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Chill-N will offer every guest a free 6-oz sample of its signature ice cream. Adhering to local guidelines, Chill-N Coconut Grove will limit the number of guests inside the shop at any given time, enforce social distancing recommendations and observe all COVID-19 regulations, while ensuring that every guest gets to try some ice cream.

Chill-N is a family run nitrogen ice cream business and uses locally sourced products and ingredients. Since its inception in 2012, Chill-N has become famous for its unique flavors and combinations. Furthermore, the brand’s proprietary software, hardware and technology allows Chill-N to rapidly produce large quantities of ice cream without sacrificing consistency or individuality. Currently, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream has eight locations throughout South Florida.

“The opening of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream on Main Highway in Coconut Grove, which is the newest of the half dozen stores planned throughout the next few years, highlights the momentum we’re now experiencing as a brand,” said Leonardo. “While this year has certainly been like no other, our brand continues to grow and thrive in the neighborhoods we serve because of our community-first approach. That growth, combined with our continued sales increases since the onset of the pandemic, our expansion into Coconut Grove, and our desire to open in Kendall, Doral, Homestead and Pembroke Pines, among other cities, has positioned Chill-N for tremendous growth potential well into the future.”

The new Coconut Grove Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is located at 3415 Main Highway, Miami, Fla. 33133. The store will be open Monday – Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday – Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. To contact the store visit chilln.com .

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Founded in 2012 in Miami, Fla. by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts in the nation. The first store opened in the Village of Pinecrest and today the brand has nearly 10 locations across the region. Each serving of ice cream is flash frozen before customers eyes while utilizing the brand’s high-output technology, software and hardware to produce a faster and more consistent scoop. The proven business model and investment in automation reduces labor costs and allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit chilln.com .

Media Contact:

Chad Cohen

786-417-5769

chad@seedprcommunications.com

The post Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Now Open in Coconut Grove first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.