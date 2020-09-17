Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Child protection supervisor pleads not guilty to child endangerment in death of 5-year-old AJ Freund

September 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Lawyers said it’s extremely rare for prosecutors to bring charges against child protection workers.