Chicory salad brings a bright spot to winter tables

Holiday season can be hard, especially for the leafy vegetable. Gingerbread gets invited to every open house. Eggnog is the toast of the town. Escarole, endive, radicchio? Shut-ins of the crisper bin. No wonder they’re bitter.

And misunderstood. Many a reveler has no idea that holiday season is also chicory season. Most greens celebrate spring, summer or fall. In winter, escarole is ready to roll. Radicchio too: the darker the days, the brighter the leaves; the colder the weather, the sweeter the crop.

So invite a bunch. Curly frisee, creamy endive, unruly escarole and tender radicchio can be braised mellow. Or simply torn and tossed. The fresh flavor and crisp crunch offer a welcome respite from the heavy lifting of beef Wellington. The bitter bite can be balm to the sugar-shocked. And the leaves, even when sharpened with mustard and sweetened with honey, are sturdy enough to linger all night long.

Plus, they need no time to prep. Dressed in vibrant green and brilliant red, chicories are already ready to party.

leaheskin.com

Chicory salad

Prep: 15 minutes

Makes: 8 to 10 servings

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons honey (warm briefly to make measuring easier)

1 large head escarole, leaves separated and torn

1 large head frisee or 2 heads Belgian endive, leaves separated and torn

1 large (or 2 small) head(s) radicchio, leaves separated and torn

1/4 cup snipped fresh chives

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Whisk: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, oil and honey.

2. Toss: In a large salad bowl, toss together escarole, frisee, radicchio and chives.

3. Dress: Drizzle greens with dressing to taste. Season with salt and pepper. Toss.

Provenance: Inspired by Bon Appetit.

How to stuff and roll pork for a stunning Christmas roast »

Nostalgic flavors inspire Holiday Cookie Contest winners »

Chicago's bakeries: A monthlong look at the area's best baked goods »