The Chickery to Open First California Location in Palo Alto in Late January 2018

The Chickery, the popular DC-based ‘better chicken’ concept serving innovative chicken sandwiches like #TheBlueHot and #OpenSesame, will open their first California location in Palo Alto by the end of January 2018. The store will be located at 3850 El Camino Real in the Barron Park neighborhood.

The menu, created in partnership with former Top Chef competitor and renowned restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn, stars “The Chicky Bunch,” eight innovative sandwiches featuring a variety of chicken and vegetarian proteins and exciting flavor profiles. Favorites include #TheBlueHot with hot fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese crumbles, and buttermilk ranch dressing; #Têtes-à-Cluck with rotisserie chicken, french fries, cheddar cheese curds and gravy; #OpenSesame with crispy chicken, crunchy slaw, Asian sesame BBQ, scallions, and mayo; and #CauliFire with battered and fried cauliflower steak, Chickery hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and buttermilk ranch dressing.

The Chickery will also offer “Fam Feasts” and catering options at their new Palo Alto location. Designed to feed 4-8 people and perfect for a grab-and-go meal, the Fam Feasts include a choice of a whole slow-cooked rotisserie chicken or The Chickery’s signature “RFC,” rotisserie chicken that is flash-fried for a uniquely crispy outside and moist inside. The feasts also come with cornbread and a variety of sides from buttermilk waffles, cajun dirty rice, creamy slaw, mac n’ cheese, and more. The catering menu offers platters, whole chicken options, Chicky Bunch meals, and a cocktail-style Chickery Bites menu with a large selection of dips, sliders, snacks, and sweets available for catering office lunches, local events, and parties.

“We’re excited to expand The Chickery into Northern California and introduce our new branding and ‘better chicken’-based menu to the west coast,” said Kert Gennings, CEO of The Chickery. “We are looking forward to offering the Bay Area a unique variety of healthy and decadent chicken options and becoming part of the Palo Alto community.”

The Chickery is a fast casual restaurant on the cutting edge of the increasingly popular “better chicken” segment, offering real tasty chicken and sides. First and foremost, The Chickery is about premium roast chicken – using all natural, never frozen, farm-fresh, humanely raised chicken with no added water or flavoring. The Chickery uses quality authentic ingredients in their entire menu which consists of options simply not found at other chicken restaurants.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

