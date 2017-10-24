The Chickery To Bring Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s New Revitalized Menu To Dubai

The Chickery, the popular “better chicken” concept known for their commitment to fresh, never frozen chicken, sandwiches and sides, has announced a new location opening in Dubai’s La Mer Meraas development.

Popular D.C.-Based “Better Chicken” Concept Announces First Location In The Middle East

Dubai, UAE (RestaurantNews.com) The Chickery, the Washington, D.C.-based “better chicken” concept, will open its doors for the first time in the Middle East with a new location in Dubai. The fast-casual franchise will be located in the new La Mer, Meraas development (Jumeira 1 district).

The Chickery is a category leading “better chicken” concept that focuses on serving fresh, never frozen, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free chicken in a range of healthy to indulgent preparations using both rotisserie and fried chicken. The Chickery is also home of Rotisserie Fried Chicken (RFC), where cooked rotisserie chickens are battered and flash fried, resulting in a golden crunch on the outside and tender, juicy inside.

“We saw a tremendous gap in the market for high quality, fresh chicken,” remarked the UAE franchisee, Saleh Al-Samadi of ALSAMADI Group – Hospitality Division, an experienced multi-unit franchisee and also the master franchisee for Big Smoke Burger in the UAE and Qatar. “The superior food quality and combinations really solidified our choice to invest in The Chickery.”

Chef Spike Mendelsohn, former Top Chef contestant and chef-owner of several popular Washington D.C. restaurants, was brought on to consult for The Chickery, which recently debuted a range of new menu items including eight “Chicky Bunch” sandwiches, along with new salads, sides, and desserts at their flagship D.C. location. Menu highlights include #TheBlueHot with hot fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese crumbles and buttermilk ranch dressing; #Têtes-à-Cluck with rotisserie chicken, french fries, cheddar cheese curds and gravy; and vegetarian #CauliFire with battered and fried cauliflower steak, Chickery hot sauce, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch dressing, a sandwich that has been recognized by QSR magazine as one of the most innovative menu items in America and named one of the Best Sandwiches in America by Restaurant Hospitality.

“The Chickery has strived to be a leader in the fast-casual chicken segment since day one,” said The Chickery’s President Kert Gennings. “We are excited to introduce the new-and-improved Chickery, in collaboration with Chef Spike, to the UAE and beyond.”

Gennings has been at the helm of the concept’s rebranding and franchising efforts since assuming the position as President of The Chickery in July 2017. The industry veteran has collaborated with The Chickery’s franchising partner Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of restaurant brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, to bring the “better chicken” concept to major markets in North America and internationally. The Chickery is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about The Chickery franchising opportunities please visit http://go.fransmart.com/ChickeryApplyNow

About The Chickery



The Chickery is a fast casual restaurant on the cutting edge of the increasingly popular “better chicken” segment, offering real tasty chicken and sides. First and foremost, The Chickery is about premium roast chicken – using all natural, never frozen, farm-fresh, humanely raised chicken with no added water or flavoring. The Chickery uses quality authentic ingredients in their entire menu which consists of options simply not found at other chicken restaurants.

About Fransmart



Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

