The Chickery Announces New Late Night Menu Created by Chef Spike Mendelsohn

The “Better Chicken” Concept Extends Weekend Hours To Coincide With Late Night Menu Launch

Washington DC (RestaurantNews.com) Dupont Circle’s popular fast-casual “better chicken” concept, The Chickery, has announced the addition of a new late night menu in conjunction with the location’s rebranding and complete menu relaunch. The late night menu will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 9:30 P.M. to 3:30 A.M beginning Thursday, October 5.

The menu will feature a new #ChickenCone ($8.50), a waffle cone filled with The Chickery’s signature crispy chicken tossed in one of seven sauces, which can be made into a Chicken Cone Combo Meal ($10.50) with the addition of a small fry and fountain drink. Also available on the late night menu are The Buns: #ChickeryClassic ($9.95) with crispy chicken, lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo; #TheBlueHot ($9.95) with hot fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese crumbles and buttermilk ranch dressing; and #CauliFire ($8.95) with battered and fried cauliflower steak, Chickery hot sauce, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Washington D.C. local restaurateur and Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn created The Chickery’s new late night menu to cater to hungry patrons leaving Dupont Circle bars and nightclubs. “The Chickery Dupont Circle is in a prime location to capitalize on the public’s demand for more late night options,” said Mendelsohn. “My culinary expertise paired with The Chickery’s dedication to quality food has allowed for the development of a late night menu we anticipate to be a huge success.”

Mendelsohn also collaborated with The Chickery on creating a new lunch and dinner menu. The new menus are part of the concept’s larger effort to rebrand the Dupont Circle location. The relaunch comes as The Chickery continues to secure franchise opportunities in new markets such as Northern California and Dubai.

The Chickery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of restaurant brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, to support their expansion efforts.

About The Chickery

The Chickery is a fast casual restaurant on the cutting edge of the increasingly popular “better chicken” segment, offering real tasty chicken and sides. First and foremost, The Chickery is about premium roast chicken – using all natural, never frozen, farm-fresh, humanely raised chicken with no added water or flavoring. The Chickery uses quality authentic ingredients in their entire menu which consists of options simply not found at other chicken restaurants.

About Fransmart



Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

