Chicken Tikka Marsala from country star's cookbook

Country star Martina McBride knows her way around the kitchen. She grew up on a farm in Kansas and started helping her mom prepare meals as a youngster. Along with her love of music, she says she has a passion for cooking for her family and friends. Her second cookbook, “Martina’s Kitchen Mix,” is a collection of 150 of her favorite dishes, some passed down from relatives and others newly discovered.

“I often say that cooking is my love language,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “I enjoy it because I’ve seen how it makes the ones I love happy and content. In return, it makes me feel like I’ve taken good care of them. It’s the same way I feel when I walk offstage after a performance.”

She started making this Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala at home after being introduced to Indian food while in London on tour. Though the list of ingredients may seem daunting, McBride says the dish is actually easy to prepare.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Serves 6 to 8

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3½ teaspoons ground cumin, divided

¼ to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 4 pounds)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced (1 cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

3½ teaspoons garam masala, divided

1 tablespoon tikka paste

1½ teaspoons chili powder, divided

1 teaspoon dried coriander

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

6 cups cooked basmati rice

Stir together the yogurt, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of the cumin, cayenne, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken; toss to coat completely with the marinade. Cover and place in the fridge at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat the broiler. Place the chicken on a lightly greased rack in a foil-lined broiler pan. Broil 5 inches from the heat for 5 minutes on each side.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high. Add the onion, garlic and ginger; sauté for 1 minute. Transfer to a lightly greased 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, 3 teaspoons of the garam masala, tikka paste, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, 1 teaspoon of the chili powder and coriander. Cut the broiled chicken into 2-inch pieces. Add to the slow cooker and stir to combine. Cover; cook on high setting for 4 to 6 hours.

Before serving, stir in the remaining ½ teaspoon garam masala, ½ teaspoon cumin and ½ teaspoon chili powder. Season with salt. Stir in the cream and fresh cilantro. Serve over rice with naan (Indian flatbread).

For Vegetarian Tikka Masala: Substitute 1½ cups uncooked red lentils for the chicken, omitting marinating in yogurt and spices. Proceed with the recipe as directed, cooking on high for 3 to 4 hours or low for 5 to 6 hours.