The Chicken Shack Menu is Back at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que!

Enjoy a ‘Chicken Shack Snack’ for $5 on Sept. 21 with 100% of Proceeds to Benefit Local Food Banks

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) By popular demand, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is bringing back its special Chicken Shack Limited Time Menu. Beginning Sept. 16, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Chicken Shack menu returns to all locations offering a delicious lineup of slow-smoked and Southern-fried chicken favorites, premium sides and a new appetizer, salad and dessert.

On September 21, Lucille’s will offer a $5 Chicken Shack Snack plate for dine-in guests that includes a mini order of new Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos® Popcorn Chicken, coleslaw and a wedge of new Lucille’s Texas Sheet Cake. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit local area food banks that have been heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic. A special Lucille’s county fair event will take place at its Long Beach Towne Center restaurant featuring music, prizes and the Lucille’s on Wheels food truck offering the Chicken Shack Snack plate.

“Our Chicken Shack Limited Time Menu quickly became very popular with our guests and we are excited to bring back this concept with new mouthwatering Southern recipes,” said Joan Hansen, director of marketing at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que which operates 23 family-owned casual dining restaurants. “Food insecurity is a challenge in our communities and each Chicken Shack Snack plate we serve on Sept. 21 will help local food banks serve about 20 meals to those in need.”

The new Lucille’s Chicken Shack menu includes:

Country Fair Popcorn Chicken – chicken marinated in Lucille’s own pickle juice then buttermilk-breaded, lightly fried and served with a housemade tangy bang-bang sauce for dipping. Available in Classic or Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos® flavor.

Beer-Can Chicken – half beer-can chicken, slow-smoked with Lucille’s Blonde Ale and served with two swoon-worthy sides or in a combination meal with a half-rack of St. Louis Ribs.

Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich – a crispy buttermilk-fried chicken breast topped with Thai ginger slaw, dill pickles, and housemade bang-bang sauce served on a grilled brioche bun.

Carolina Beer-Can Chicken Sandwich – tender pulled chicken, tossed with a tangy Carolina Red BBQ sauce on a grilled potato bun slathered with housemade bang-bang sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad – tender crispy nuggets of buttermilk-fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served with hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles with a creamy ranch dressing.

Lucille’s Texas Sheet Cake – inspired by the popular dessert – fudgy chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate frosting and diced pecans atop a dusting of powdered sugar.

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 23 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, salads, burgers, sides, and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home Southern Hospitality. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit https://www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

