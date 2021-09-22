Chicken Salad Chick Targets Midwest for Development, Announces Aggressive Franchise Growth Goals

Midwest Signed Agreements Kickstart Goal of Signing More Than 50 Locations Across Seven States by 2025

Lee’s Summit, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick , the nation’s only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces aggressive franchise expansion plans for the Midwest. The fast-growing brand has mapped out development goals to add 50 locations to the pipeline for the Midwest in the next four years via strategic franchise partnerships.

These development goals build on the tremendous growth Chicken Salad Chick has experienced this year, with 17 signed agreements year-to-date and 40 locations projected to open by year-end. In addition to this impressive development, Chicken Salad Chick is reporting a +17.1% increase over 2019.

The Midwest proves to be an attractive franchise development region for the brand with 15 thriving restaurants across Illinois, Indiana Missouri and Ohio, and a wide selection of open territories. Chicken Salad Chick is seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and experience in the restaurant, business or a relevant industry to expand in these additional Midwest markets:

Illinois – Upwards of 15 restaurants in Springfield, Champaign and Chicago suburbs

Indiana – 10 restaurants in Lafayette, Fort Wayne and South Bend

Iowa – 12 restaurants in Des Moines, Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Davenport, Iowa City

Kansas – Up to nine restaurants in North Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan/Junction City, North Kansas City, Olathe, Topeka, Wichita

Missouri – Seven restaurants in the North Kansas City, Cape Girardeau communities

Nebraska – Up to eight restaurants in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island

Ohio – 20 restaurants across Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown

Kickstarting Midwest development efforts is a signed agreement in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, slated for a Spring 2022 opening. Additionally, the brand has announced signed agreements across Missouri– in Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City, Missouri and an upcoming agreement in Aurora and Macedonia, Ohio.

“Growing our presence across the Midwest is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we break into untapped markets with new franchise partners,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Our initial success throughout the region tells us that now is an opportune time to build on that foundation, and we look forward to working with enthusiastic franchise partners who align with our mission. We have aggressive growth goals for the next five years, and plan to break into the tight-knit, community-centric cities across the Midwest where we know our concept with thrive.”

Chicken Salad Chick recently opened its 200th store, and the brand’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2021, respectively. The brand was also highlighted as one of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2020 and took home Franchise Times’ highly competitive Deal of the Year Award for Brentwood Associates’ acquisition of fast casual concept in November 2019.

Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com, call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

