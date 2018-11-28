Chicken Salad Chick Strengthens Presence in Nashville Area with Opening of New Franklin Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates 11th location in Tennessee with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest restaurant in Franklin, marking the brand’s 104th location. The new restaurant is company-owned and emphasizes the brand’s commitment to expanding in the Nashville market, with five locations including Bellevue, Spring Hill, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and the newest in Franklin. Located at 5050 Carothers Pkwy, the Franklin Chicken Salad Chick opens on December 5th and will feature a variety of dining options including a drive-thru, takeout and catering.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can purchase the Chick Special and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can purchase the Chick Special and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Thursday, December 6 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** Friday, December 7 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Saturday, December 8 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

“By the end of the year, we will have opened five new Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Tennessee, including two in the Nashville area,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Our growth in the state continues to skyrocket and its largely due in part to our loyal guests who aren’t shy about showing their love for our unique concept, Southern charm and made-from-scratch recipes. We are thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in Franklin and look forward to bringing Chicken Salad Chick to more communicates throughout Tennessee.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 104 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Franklin will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (334) 275-4578. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/10.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 104 restaurants in 12 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

