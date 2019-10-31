Chicken Salad Chick Reports 15th Consecutive Quarter Of Same-Store Sales Growth

Fast casual chicken salad restaurant continues nationwide expansion and signs seven new franchise agreements in Q3

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued success during the third quarter, marking its 15th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales growth. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick opened seven new restaurants throughout Q3, including a location opened by founder Stacy Brown in her hometown of Rome, Georgia. The brand also inked franchise agreements to develop 13 new restaurants across eight states, including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas. Of these agreements, Chicken Salad Chick executed its first deal for the Kansas City market, where it will develop three new locations with first-time franchisees Myron and Alesia Ashley, as well as its first deal in Indiana with the Dugger Family, where they will develop a new restaurant in Evansville, along with two in Kentucky.

“The third quarter was incredibly special to us, as Chicken Salad Chick’s founder Stacy Brown became a franchise owner of the brand she created 11 years ago and opened her very own restaurant in her hometown of Rome. Having our founder invest in the brand she started is the ultimate testament to its character, stability and unlimited potential for success,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “In addition to Stacy’s Chick, we opened our doors in six other communities and welcomed several new franchisees who will be opening their own Chicks soon. We’re thrilled to have such outstanding and dedicated owners by our side as we continue to grow Chicken Salad Chick’s brand footprint.”

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized among top industry awards and rankings, including Franchise Times‘ Top 200+, where it was named the leading brand with the largest sales growth in the chicken category, showing a 43.8% increase year over year. This impressive growth also landed Chicken Salad Chick in Nation’s Restaurant News‘ “Next 15” list of brands that have the potential to break into the publication’s competitive Top 200 report, which analyzes the largest restaurant brands in the U.S. In the final quarter of 2019, Chicken Salad Chick has already opened six new restaurants to date and is projected to open nine more before closing out this year of record development.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Chicken Salad Chick is targeting franchise development throughout the South and Midwest regions, specifically in states like Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, and is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $515,000 – $683,000 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com, call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 135 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

