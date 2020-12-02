Chicken Salad Chick Relocates Downtown Chattanooga Restaurant to Upgraded Location With Drive-Thru and Expanded Seating

Fast casual concept to reopen in Hixson on December 9th

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its relocated restaurant in Hixson, Tennessee. After nearly seven years operating in downtown Chattanooga on Market Street, the brand will be moving to a new location in the suburban area of Hixson to enhance guest experience with a restaurant that features a drive-thru and expanded patio seating. Located at 5100 Hixson Pike , the Hixson restaurant will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, December 9 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Tennessee’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Hixson restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During Hixson’s opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Leading the Chattanooga area development is multi-unit franchise owner Josh Patton of Volunteer Restaurant Concepts, LLC. In 2014, Patton, who was one of the brand’s youngest operators, spearheaded Chicken Salad Chick’s entry into Tennessee with his first restaurant opening in Chattanooga. Today, Patton operates multiple Chicken Salad Chicks, including the new Hixson restaurant relocation from Market Street, restaurants in Gunbarrel, Knoxville and Maryville, as well as a kiosk inside Chattanooga’s Erlanger Hospital. Following the opening in Hixson, Patton has plans to target the Knoxville market for additional expansion.

“Over the past six years, I’ve learned the importance of creating a memorable dining experience for my guests and I’m continuously looking for ways to enhance that,” said Josh Patton. “Hixson has been on our radar for a while and when we saw an opportunity to expand into a larger space with more accessible features, I couldn’t pass it up. Following the onset of COVID-19 and the operational changes restaurants have made to accommodate guests, we’re excited for our new restaurant to better serve the needs of the Hixson community and greater Chattanooga area.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Hixson will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 12/14/20.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/14/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHixsonTN

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 175 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

