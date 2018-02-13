Bonney Shuman, president of the UGA Alumni Association Board of Directors (left) with Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick president and CEO (right).

Chicken Salad Chick Ranks No. 4 on 2018 University of Georgia Bulldog 100 List

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, was recognized as the No. 4 fastest-growing business owned or operated by a University of Georgia graduate during the 2018 Bulldog 100 Celebration on Jan. 27 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. The Bulldog 100, coordinated by the UGA Alumni Association, recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA graduates.

Chicken Salad Chick, led by CEO and UGA alum Scott Deviney, operates more than 80 restaurants in 11 states, offering over a dozen different flavor profiles of chicken salad across the Southeast. Last year, the brand landed the No. 1 spot on the Bulldog 100, and has achieved $163 million in sales over the past three years. Chicken Salad Chick was also recently named a Next 20 brand by Nation’s Restaurant News, reflecting the company’s swift growth and unstoppable momentum. Deviney received his degree in economics from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business in 1995.

“I am extremely proud that Chicken Salad Chick was recognized as one of the fastest growing businesses operated by a UGA graduate for the second year in a row,” said Deviney. “The companies recognized are ones that are rapidly expanding and contributing to the vibrancy of our economy, and I’m honored that Chicken Salad Chick is among a group of growing brand’s run by innovative and talented business owners.”

Approximately 500 nominations were submitted for the 2018 Bulldog 100. The class includes companies of all sizes, providing services and products in a variety of industries, including restaurants, real estate, IT consulting, retail and veterinary medicine. Companies as far as California and Minnesota made the list. The average compounded annual growth rate for this year’s Bulldog 100 businesses was 47 percent.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

The UGA Alumni Association

The UGA Alumni Association supports the academic excellence, best interests and traditions of Georgia’s flagship university by inspiring engagement through relevant programming, enhanced connections and effective communications. For more information, see www.alumni.uga.edu.

