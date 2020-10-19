Chicken Salad Chick Propels Southeast Expansion With New Restaurant Opening in Arkansas

Fast casual concept to open in Conway on October 28th with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Arkansas with its newest restaurant in Conway. With openings in Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Florida in the past month alone, the Conway location continues to fuel Chicken Salad Chick’s Southeastern development and emphasizes its growth in Arkansas, marking the fourth restaurant opening in the state. Located at 2235 Dave Ward Drive , the Conway restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on October 28 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Arkansas’ state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Conway restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For added convenience, the Conway restaurant also features a drive-thru.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, October 30 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Conway restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Melissa Hardcastle of Central Chick, LLC. Hardcastle has an extensive background in marketing along with nearly 15 years of management experience from her time operating a construction equipment rental company. She decided to transition into the restaurant industry after learning about Chicken Salad Chick’s unique business model and flavorful offerings and in 2018, Hardcastle spearheaded the brand’s entry into Arkansas with her first restaurant opening in Jonesboro and, just two years later, is already welcoming her second restaurant in Conway.

“As an Arkansas native, I was confident that Chicken Salad Chick’s unique offerings and Southern charm would be well-received, but I was blown away by the response when I opened in Jonesboro. Watching guests experience the brand’s fresh, flavorful chicken salads for the first time was exciting, but even more rewarding was watching those guests quickly turn into loyal fans,” said Melissa Hardcastle. “Two years later, I’m so excited to be expanding in Central Arkansas with a second restaurant and eager to start serving the residents of Conway. The community has a lot to look forward to.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Conway will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 11/2/20.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 11/2/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickConwayAR/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 175 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

