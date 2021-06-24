Chicken Salad Chick Opens Second New Orleans Area Restaurant in Slidell

Fast casual concept opens on June 29 offering first 100 guests free chicken salad for a year

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, will be opening its newest franchised location in Slidell, Louisiana. Following the brand’s opening in Gonzales two months earlier, the Slidell restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick’s Louisiana development and marks the concept’s second location in the New Orleans market. Located at 1522 Gause Boulevard just off I-10 at exit 266 on Hwy 190, the Slidell restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, June 29, by offering free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Louisiana’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Slidell restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. The Slidell restaurant will also feature a drive-thru and patio seating for added convenience as well as a sampling station at the order pick-up area for guests to try out the 12 different varieties of chicken salad from savory to sweet and fruity to nutty.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, June 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

The Slidell restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ashley Keever, Krista Rhymes, and Matthew Miller of 2 Chicks and a Magnet, Inc. partnered with Richard Nickelson to form Crescent City Chicks, LLC. Prior to franchising, Richard has been a Franchise Business Consultant with Chicken Salad Chick for the past seven years, helping other franchise owners make their business ownership dreams a reality. Now, it is Richard’s turn to leverage his invaluable experience and become a franchise owner alongside the 2 Chicks and a Magnet team, who combined have over two decades of experience managing retail and restaurant spaces, and currently operate Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Monroe and Ruston.

“I have been in the foodservice industry for quite some time and, when I came across Chicken Salad Chick, was immediately impressed with the concept living and breathing their motto to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others. From there on, I joined the team and have been able to watch the company grow from a small regional business to a multi-state enterprise over the past few years,” said Richard Nickelson. “I am thrilled to be on the other side of that growth now, opening up my very own restaurant with Ashley, Krista, and Matthew, who have proven to be incredible owners across Louisiana. Slidell has such a vibrant food culture and our team is excited to join the ranks and share the brand with the community that has eagerly awaited our arrival.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Slidell will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:30am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of the “Chick Special” or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 7/5/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSlidellLA

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

