Chicken Salad Chick Opens Second Cincinnati Location In Less Than A Month

Fast casual concept to open in Mason on October 8th

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Ohio with its newest location in Mason. Following the recent debut in Anderson Township, the Mason restaurant continues a string of development in the Cincinnati area with a third location slated to open in Oakley later this year, which will be company-owned. Located at 6209 Snider Road in the Snider Commons shopping center, the Mason restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on October 8 and will be owned and operated by first-time franchise owners Beth and Mike Heydt of Ready To Serve, LLC.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways* and specials that include:

Tuesday, October 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.***

With professional backgrounds focused on enriching lives and serving others, the Heydts knew Chicken Salad Chick was a natural fit. Mike has worked the past 30 years, and continues to, for Procter & Gamble working in both manufacturing and human resources. Beth served as a teacher for 16 years and as a stay-at-home mother to the couple’s three daughters, who will also be part of the family’s Chicken Salad Chick business. Kendall Grant will serve as general manager, while Courtney Ammon and Kristen Vander Hulst will serve as assistant managers and lead the restaurant’s catering and marketing efforts.

“Opening the Mason Chicken Salad Chick this October is a dream come true for us. We are excited to create special and memorable dining experiences for our community and are thrilled that we can bring this to life as a family,” said Beth Heydt. “We will have outdoor seating available to our guests, a drive-thru to better accommodate our customers with busy lifestyles and to-go options such as Quick Chicks for a touch of added convenience.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Mason will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 7p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Giveaways not offered in drive-thru line

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/14.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/14.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickmason/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150