Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fourth Restaurant in Greater Cincinnati Area

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. With existing locations in Mason, Anderson Township and Oakley, Ohio, the Crestview Hills restaurant marks the brand’s fourth location in the greater Cincinnati area and third in Kentucky. Located at 2891 Dixie Highway , the Crestview Hills restaurant will kick off its grand opening on Veterans Day, November 11, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

In honor of the holiday, Chicken Salad Chick will be offering a special Veterans Day deal company wide, which includes a free Chick Special and regular drink to all active-duty military members and veterans.* Additionally, the Crestview Hills Chick will make a donation to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and present the check November 12 at 9:30 a.m. DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

“At Chicken Salad Chick, forging meaningful relationships in the communities we serve has always been a priority for us and today, we’re proud to honor those that have served us,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We’re thrilled to commemorate our Crestview Hills opening by giving back to the community’s local heroes and look forward to providing our made-fresh-daily menu items and Southern hospitality to all residents for years to come.”

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Kentucky’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Crestview Hills restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, November 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.** Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only. If any veterans are one of the first 100 guests, the customer must still purchase “The Chick” or anything of greater value to win free chicken salad for a year and can then receive the additional complimentary “Chick Special” and regular drink. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.***

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.** Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only. If any veterans are one of the first 100 guests, the customer must still purchase “The Chick” or anything of greater value to win free chicken salad for a year and can then receive the additional complimentary “Chick Special” and regular drink. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.*** Thursday, November 12 ­– The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, November 13 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick wooden cutting board.

The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick wooden cutting board. Saturday, November 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick in Crestview Hills will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Offer is eligible for service members and veterans, with a valid military ID, or provide a DD214.

**Guests should arrive between 7-10 a.m. to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 11/16/20.

***Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 11/16/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickcrestviewhills .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 175 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

