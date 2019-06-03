Chicken Salad Chick Opens First Ohio Restaurant In Westerville-Polaris

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with four days of giveaways

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its official expansion into Ohio with the opening of its newest restaurant in Westerville. Marking the brand’s first restaurant in the state, the Columbus-area restaurant kicks off a string of expansion in Ohio with restaurants in the Cincinnati-area in Anderson, Mason and Oakley slated to open later this year. Located at 687 Worthington Road in the Westar Plaza near Fresh Thyme Market, the Westerville-Polaris restaurant will open on June 12 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 125 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 124 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 125 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

The Westerville-Polaris restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner Jen Crichfield of Buckeye Chick, LLC. Captivated by the brand’s mission of enriching lives and serving others, Crichfield decided to leave behind her corporate career of more than a decade and become a franchise owner. She’s joined by her father Larry Romanoff, a 43-year veteran of The Ohio State University’s athletic department, who will serve as her operations partner. The duo is excited to open in the Westerville-Polaris area and has plans to open an additional location in Dublin next year.

“Since announcing our debut in the Columbus-area earlier this year, the excitement and anticipation has grown and we’re thrilled to finally be opening our doors,” said Crichfield. “Nothing delights the residents in this community more than the Buckeyes and a good meal, so we’re confident that Chicken Salad Chick’s craveable flavors will become a fast favorite. My dad and I are proud to bring this one-of-a-kind concept to Ohio and look forward to serving our friends, family and community for years to come.”

Established in 2008 by founder Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick offers a unique concept with more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts. Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 121 restaurants currently open in 14 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Westerville-Polaris will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/17.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 25 winners will be drawn at the end of the day and announced via Facebook Live. Redemption will start 6/17.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/17.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPolaris/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 121 restaurants in 14 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150