Chicken Salad Chick Opens 100th Location

Fast casual concept celebrates milestone in Kentucky with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 100th restaurant, which will open on November 8th just outside Lexington, Kentucky in Nicholasville at 254 E Brannon Road. This milestone marks the brand’s first location in Kentucky and emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick’s accelerated growth, with 22 new openings to date this year and an additional six slated to open by the end of 2018.

“We’re so proud to be opening our 100th restaurant and to see how far the brand has come since its launch,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “This is a significant achievement that wouldn’t be possible without our passionate franchisees and loyal guests. We’re thankful for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing the momentum as we grow Chicken Salad Chick.”

The Lexington restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on November 8th with five days of giveaways including free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Thursday, November 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can purchase The Chick and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Friday, November 9 – Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club, where members earn one free scoop per month for a year. ***

Saturday, November 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

Monday, November 12 – Free Chick Tumbler – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 30oz RTIC Chick tumbler.

Tuesday, November 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Coozie and large drink.

The Nicholasville restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchisees Vickie and John Tranter. The Tranters have an extensive background in foodservice and hospitality and have been business owners for more than two decades. Prior to franchising with Chicken Salad Chick, they owned a variety of other concepts including Fazoli’s, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn and Best Western locations throughout Virginia and Ohio, and currently own an Auntie Anne’s Pretzels in Lexington.

“John and I have been in the business for a long time, and we know a good concept when we see one. I knew immediately after experiencing Chicken Salad Chick firsthand that this was a brand we had to be a part of,” said Vickie Tranter. “From the made-from-scratch menu items to the warm hospitality and welcoming atmosphere, Chicken Salad Chick’s southern charm is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. We’re so thrilled to be opening the brand’s 100th location and look forward to bringing such a unique concept to the greater Lexington area.”

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 100 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Nicholasville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (859) 273-4000. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/12.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 25 winners will be announced via Facebook Live after closing on grand opening day.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/12.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChick/Nicolasville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 100 restaurants in 12 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

