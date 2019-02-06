Chicken Salad Chick to Open Third Memphis Area Location in Germantown

Fast casual concept offers free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its new location in Germantown, marking the brand’s 12th location in the state. The company-owned restaurant, which will open on February 12th, is located across from Trader Joe’s at 2126 Exeter Road and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

“Since opening our Poplar Perkins location last year, the community response has been incredible and the excitement for our made from scratch menu items has grown,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We’ve been eager to expand into Germantown and are thrilled to open our doors to residents that are sure to be loyal guests for years to come.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, February 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 100 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Germantown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (901) 308-0487. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/18.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 2/18.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickgermantown/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 107 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150