Chicken Salad Chick To Open Second Texas Restaurant With New Location In Hurst

Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Expands Presence in the Lone Star State and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its second Dallas- Fort Worth area location opening in Hurst. The new restaurant will open on Thursday, Nov. 16 and is located at 520 Grapevine Hwy, Suite 500. This is the second location owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, John and Meggie Schissler of J&M Hospitality, LLC, who also manage the Chicken Salad Chick in North Fort Worth.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our second Chicken Salad Chick location in my home state of Texas,” said Meggie Schissler. “Our first location has done tremendously well, and families across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex have completely fallen in love with the unique concept, spectacular customer service and variety of fresh chicken salad flavors. We’re eager to continue our partnership with Chicken Salad Chick and open our third store in the local area in the near future.”

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Thursday, Nov. 16 – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

Friday, Nov. 17 – First 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a free stainless steel 30 oz. Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free small Chick Cooler.

Monday, Nov. 20 – Kids Eat Free All Day! One free kid’s meal for each Chick Special purchased.**

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special get a free upgrade to pumpkin cheesecake.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 75 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Hurst will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call (817) 857- 8503. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, make a Chick purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/20.

** Free with the purchase of an adult meal, kids 10 & under.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick puts an edgy twist on a Southern classic, offering guests a “custom fit” chicken salad experience, with over a dozen original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful side salads and freshly-baked desserts. Chicken Salad Chick serves southern style chicken salad with heart and strives to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others every day. Today, the brand has more than 70 locations across the Southeast, and has currently sold 146 franchises to be developed across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. The brand was recently named as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of NRN’s 2017 Next 20 brands. Chicken Salad Chick also ranked #37 on Inc.’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Corporate offices are located at 724 North Dean Road in Auburn, Alabama. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com