Chicken Salad Chick To Open Second Restaurant In Pinellas County With New Location In Seminole

Fast-Casual Concept Opens 77th Restaurant and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its expanding in Florida with the opening of its second Pinellas County restaurant in Seminole. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and is located inside the new Seminole City Center at 7839A 113th Street North. This location is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisee team Paul and Linsay Rohr, and marks the 77th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year ­­– The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – First 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free 30 oz. RTIC Chick Tumbler.

Thursday, Dec. 7 – The first 50 guests at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol chicken salad.

Friday, Dec. 8 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – First 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a free 30 oz. RTIC Chick Tumbler.

“Our Chicken Salad Chick location in Palm Harbor is very popular and has been an outlet for us to serve others and touch lives in a way we never thought possible,” said Linsay Rohr. “My husband and I knew we had to keep the momentum going, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Chicken Salad Chick and continue to serve fresh, homemade chicken salad with impeccable customer service to guests across the Tampa area.”

In search for an opportunity to combine their passion for community and serving others, the Rohr’s discovered the Chicken Salad Chick concept in 2011 while on vacation in South Carolina. After speaking with founder Stacy Brown, they quickly realized the brand was a special concept they wanted to be a part of. From there, the duo opened their first Chicken Salad Chick location in their community of Palm Harbor, Fla. in 2016.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 75 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Seminole will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 727-319-2905. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/11.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 75+ restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com