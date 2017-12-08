Chicken Salad Chick To Open Second Huntsville-Area Location In Madison

Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Expands Presence in Alabama and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is expanding in its home state of Alabama with a second Huntsville-area location in Madison. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and is located at 7709 Highway 72 West. This company-owned location marks the 19th Chicken Salad Chick in Alabama, and the 79th restaurant to open nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy Southern hospitality through the following giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Free Tumbler Wednesday – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a 30 oz. stainless steel RTIC Chick Tumbler.

“We are thrilled to close out this year by celebrating the opening of our 79th Chicken Salad Chick location,” said Scott Deviney, chief executive officer of Chicken Salad Chick. “These past few years have been a very exciting time for our brand, and we continue that excitement with our fans in Madison who have been longing for a second restaurant in the Huntsville area. We look forward to accelerating this momentum in 2018 with additional locations in both Alabama and across the Southeast.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 75 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Madison will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 615-645-9883. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start the week of 12/25.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 75 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com