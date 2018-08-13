Chicken Salad Chick to Open Fourth Nashville Location in Spring Hill

Fast casual concept expands presence in Tennessee and offers free chicken salad for a year
Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its fourth Nashville location opening in Spring Hill. Located at 4867 Main Street, the company-owned restaurant marks the brand’s 92nd location in the Southeast and will open on Tuesday, August 21st with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 9:30a.m.
“Chicken Salad Chick has established a strong presence in Nashville over the years, as residents in the market continue to embrace the brand,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Our passionate following has helped us accelerate Chicken Salad Chick’s growth and success in Tennessee, with the new Spring Hill restaurant marking the 9th location in the state. With additional restaurants slated to open in Maryville and Germantown later this year, we are eager to expand our Tennessee footprint even further and introduce more communities to our signature menu items and vibrant atmosphere.”
During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:
The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 92 restaurants across the Southeast.
Chicken Salad Chick in Spring Hill will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (334)-275-4578. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 8/27.
** 10 winners will be drawn at closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook live. Winners will receive 1 large Quick Chick per month for the next 12 months. Must be 16 years of age or older, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app to enter.
*** Eligible club members must be 16 years of age or older, purchase a Chick Special and download the Craving Credits app. Each month will feature a different flavor.
For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickspringhill.
About Chicken Salad Chick
Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 90 restaurants in 9 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.
Contact:
Nikki Rode
Fish Consulting
nrode@fish-consulting.com
954-893-9150
