Chicken Salad Chick to Open 8th Restaurant in Mississippi

Fast casual concept celebrates opening in Gulfport with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its expansion along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi with its newest restaurant in Gulfport. Located at 10490 Highway 49, the Gulfport restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s eighth restaurant in the state and second along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with an additional location in Madison slated to open later this year. The Gulfport restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on August 4 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Mississippi continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the Gulfport restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the Gulfport restaurant has a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, August 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, August 5 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit and a 2020 Giving Card, earning special offers each month for the remainder of the year.

The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit and a 2020 Giving Card, earning special offers each month for the remainder of the year. Thursday, August 6 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, August 7 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat and a 2020 Giving Card, earning special offers each month for the remainder of the year.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat and a 2020 Giving Card, earning special offers each month for the remainder of the year. Saturday, August 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick tote bag.

The Gulfport restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Hudson Sandefur and Bruce Ratcliffe of S & R Poultry, LLC, who also owns and manages more than five Zaxby’s locations across the Southeast. With more than 15 years of experience in the fast-casual space, the duo is well-versed in business management and skilled in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Sandefur and Ratcliffe’s love for serving others led them to Chicken Salad Chick and in 2018, the partners opened their first location in D’Iberville, Mississippi and are thrilled to be expanding to Gulfport less than two years later.

“When Hudson and I opened our D’Iberville location, we quickly learned that owning a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant was about more than just operating a successful eatery. It was about cultivating an environment that makes guests feel comfortable and welcome, while sharing a fresh, flavorful meal with family and friends,” said Ratcliffe. “We’ve been eager to share this dining experience with more residents across the Gulf Coast and look forward to opening in Gulfport, a community that has eagerly awaited our arrival and supported our development from the start.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 160 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Gulfport will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 8/10.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 8/10.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGulfportMS/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 160 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times’ Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.