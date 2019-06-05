Chicken Salad Chick To Open 23rd Restaurant In Alabama

Fast casual concept to debut first restaurant in Oxford on June 19

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in its home state of Alabama with its newest restaurant in Oxford, marking the brand’s 23rd location in the state. The company-owned restaurant, which will celebrate its grand opening on June 19, is located at 501 Oxford Exchange Boulevard and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

“Our continued expansion in Alabama is a direct reflection of our guests’ loyalty, as their unending appreciation for our made from scratch chicken salad and unique dining experience has allowed Chicken Salad Chick to open its doors in 23 cities across the state,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We’re very excited to be debuting in Oxford, as this is a market we’ve been wanting to open in for a few years and look forward to opening a new restaurant in Florence later this year, as well.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 149 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Thursday, June 20 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Friday, June 21 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

Saturday, June 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Established in 2008 by founder Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick offers a unique concept with more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts. Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 122 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Oxford will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/24.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 6/24.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickoxfordal.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 121 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

