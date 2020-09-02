Chicken Salad Chick Makes Its Tri-Cities Debut on September 15

Fast casual concept to open in Bristol, Tennessee and offer free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest location in Bristol. Located at 212 Stevens Trail , the Bristol restaurant marks the brand’s first location in the Tri-Cities area and 15th in Tennessee, with additional locations in slated to open in Chattanooga and Memphis later this year. The Bristol restaurant will open on September 15 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Tennessee’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Bristol restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For added safety and convenience, the Bristol restaurant also features patio seating and a drive-thru.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, September 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Wednesday, September 16 ­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Coozie.

Thursday, September 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Friday, September 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle.

Saturday, September 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

The Bristol restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners James and Jessica Denham of TriCities Chick, LLC. The Denhams first experienced the brand’s unique chicken salad flavors at Auburn University, where they were studying for their master’s in business administration. After learning more about Chicken Salad Chick’s culture and growth opportunities, the Denhams decided to open a location of their own, alongside partners Andy Tolley and Chip and Beth Backus. The group brings more than 20 years of food service experience to the brand, as well as background in sales and marketing. Following the opening of the Bristol restaurant, the Denhams have plans to develop two additional Chicken Salad Chick locations in the Tri-Cities area over the next few years.

“Jessica and I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but we wanted to make sure that when we opened our own business, it was something truly special. Chicken Salad Chick’s unique culture and purpose of serving others is the exact representation of something special,” said James Denham. “We are thrilled to be opening in Bristol and are grateful for all the support we’ve received from Chicken Salad Chick and other franchise owners as we start our journey with the brand. The deep love and passion each owner has for Chicken Salad Chick is evident and we can’t wait to officially be a part of the family.”

Chicken Salad Chick Bristol will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of The Chick or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 9/21.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the CravingCredits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBristolTN/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 165 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

