Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Texas With Second Houston Opening This Year

Fast casual concept to open in Vintage Park on April 10th
Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in the Houston area with its newest location in Vintage Park. Located at 10300 Louetta Road, the restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s third location in Houston, following the opening in College Park in January and Spring, TX in November. Additional Houston market locations are slated to open later this year in in Kingwood and Katy. The Vintage Park restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on April 10th and is offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.
During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:
Leading the Houston area expansion are multi-unit franchise owners Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Enterprises, LLC. The Vintage Park restaurant marks Cojak’s fourth Chicken Salad Chick location, with their portfolio to grow even more once they open an additional restaurant in Kingwood later this year. In addition to Chicken Salad Chick, Alleman and Gielen also own nine Another Broken Egg Cafe restaurants throughout Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.
“Thus far, Chicken Salad Chick’s unique concept has been very well-received in the Houston area, making our continued growth even more exciting,” said Jake Alleman. “As we venture on to our fourth opening with the brand, we’ve seen how much our made-from-scratch chicken salad and unbridled southern hospitality resonates with customers. With our expansion in the metropolitan area on the horizon, we’re thrilled to continue providing the exceptional dining experience guests expect when they walk through the doors of our one-of-a-kind eatery.”
The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 115 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.
Chicken Salad Chick in Vintage Park will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call 346-808-5971. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/15.
** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day.
***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/15.
For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickvintagepark/
About Chicken Salad Chick
Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 115 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.
Contact:
Shana Rosenthal
Fish Consulting
srosenthal@fish-consulting.com
954-893-9150