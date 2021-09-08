Chicken Salad Chick Grows Texas Footprint with Ninth Dallas-Fort Worth Area Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates Midlothian opening with free chicken salad for a year

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick , the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Midlothian, Texas. The Midlothian location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 20th restaurant in Texas overall and ninth in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Following the Midlothian opening, Chicken Salad Chick will continue its Lone Star State development with restaurants slated for Pasadena later this quarter and Southlake early next year. Located in Midlothian Towne Crossing at 2020 FM 663, Chicken Salad Chick Midlothian will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, September 22, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, September 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Friday, September 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Saturday, September 25 – Kids eat free all day with the purchase of a Chick Special.

Continuing the Dallas-Fort Worth area development is multi-unit franchising husband-and-wife duo, Meggie and John Schissler of Hazel5 Ventures. Meggie first began working with Chicken Salad Chick in a corporate position as marketing assistant and quickly fell for the brand’s one-of-a-kind concept. Although new to franchising and restaurant management, Meggie and John took a leap of faith alongside Chicken Salad Chick and began their business ownership journey by debuting the brand’s first Texas restaurant in Ft. Worth in 2016. Five years later, the couple has played an integral role in Chick Salad Chick’s Texas growth, opening a total of six locations in the state over the years. Following their Midlothian restaurant, the Schisslers plan to debut another Dallas-Fort Worth area location in Southlake early 2022.

“With love at first bite, John and I knew an opportunity lay ahead with Chicken Salad Chick and ultimately drove us to start a new life in Fort Worth,” said Meggie Schissler. “From the first Texas location to now operating our sixth restaurant, we have come to truly love our community in Dallas-Fort Worth and our dedication to the brand has only grown stronger. Our goal is to continue spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others in each of our communities just like Midlothian.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Midlothian will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 9/27/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMidlothianTX/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com’s top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

