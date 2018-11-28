Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Mississippi With New Location In Tupelo

Fast casual concept to open 102nd location and offers free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Mississippi with its newest restaurant in Tupelo, marking the brand’s 6th location in the state. Located at 3581 North Gloster Street, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on December 4th, where the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year along with surprise giveaways and exclusive drive-thru offers.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first 100 guests at opening and the first 100 guests at 5p.m. to make a $10 purchase will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for 12 months. * The first 100 guests to make a $10 purchase from 2p.m to 4p.m. in the drive-thru will receive a free 24oz. drink.

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first 100 guests at opening and the first 100 guests at 5p.m. to make a $10 purchase will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for 12 months. * The first 100 guests to make a $10 purchase from 2p.m to 4p.m. in the drive-thru will receive a free 24oz. drink. Wednesday, December 5 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will receive a free 30oz. Chick Tumbler.

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will receive a free 30oz. Chick Tumbler. Thursday, December 6 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie.

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie. Friday, December 7 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free small Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.**

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase The Chick will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free small Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.** Saturday, December 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Tupelo Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Robin and Will Clayton. The husband-and-wife franchisee team had their first taste of the brand’s chicken salad in Auburn and developed personal ties when Robin’s sister started working at the Chicken Salad Chick corporate office a few years ago. After getting to know the brand, it’s unique dining experience and high-quality product, Robin and Will decided to form YESSAM, LLC with other members of their family. The group opened the state’s first Chicken Salad Chick location in Oxford last year and is excited to be opening their second restaurant in Tupelo.

“It’s been a little over a year since we opened our first Chicken Salad Chick and so far, it has been one of the greatest journeys,” said Robin Clayton. “The brand’s rich culture and inviting atmosphere make Chicken Salad Chick a top restaurant for families, catering to the likes of both the youngest and oldest generations. This holiday season, Will and I are thrilled to welcome the residents of Tupelo to Chicken Salad Chick and know some of the season’s best memories will be made in our restaurant.”

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 102 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Tupelo will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (662) 269-3265. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, make a $10 purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/10.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/10.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicktupelo/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 102 restaurants in 12 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150