Chicken Salad Chick Grows In Florida With New Location In South Tampa

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in South Tampa, which comes on the heels of the opening in Vineland Pointe last month. The South Tampa restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 21st location in the Sunshine state, with additional restaurants in Brandon, Windermere and St. Augustine slated to open later this year. Located at 4050 West Kennedy Boulevard, the South Tampa restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 22nd with free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests and a chance to win other prizes during drawings throughout the day, such as a small cooler, selfie stick, discount cards and more.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 149 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Thursday, May 23 – The first 150 guests at opening to purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. The first guest at opening will receive one free scoop of chicken salad each week for a year. The other recipients will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Friday, May 24 – The first 100 guests at opening to purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz RTIC Chick tumbler, beach towel or sling bag.****

Saturday, May 25 ­– The first 50 guests at opening to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. After the first 50 guests, any guest to purchase two Quick Chicks will get a free Quick Chick of equal size.

The new South Tampa restaurant will be owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC. The Cochrans were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2007 when founder Stacy Brown brought samples of her classic chicken salad to a baby shower for Tammy’s sister-in-law Julie. Nearly 12 years since their first Chicken Salad Chick experience, the husband-and-wife team are proud owners of three restaurants in the Tampa area that offer both exceptional dine-in services and a variety of catering options. In addition to their new South Tampa restaurant and existing locations in Lutz and East Fowler, the Cochrans have plans to open another Chicken Salad Chick location in Brandon later this year.

“As we reflect on the past four years as Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners, we are still blown away by the warm reception our restaurants have received in the Tampa area,” said Tammy Cochran. “With a demand for our fresh Southern specialty, we’ve been able to expand to now three locations in the area with plans to open a fourth later this year in Brandon. We are thrilled to continually be the go-to lunch spot and event catering company for the residents of Tampa and look forward to bringing our undeniably unique dining experience to more communities throughout our hometown.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 118 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in South Tampa will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8:30p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call 813-515-5600. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/27.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook at the end of the day and will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/27.

****Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special or Chick Trio and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Supplies of each item are limited and will be given away in order of number in line. Limit one item per guest per purchase.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicksouthtampa/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 118 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

