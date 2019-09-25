Chicken Salad Chick Grows Alabama Hometown Presence With New Tiger Town Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates 3rd Auburn-Opelika area opening with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Opelika, Alabama. Situated at 2776 Enterprise Drive in Tiger Town near I-85, the new restaurant is Chicken Salad Chick’s third in the Auburn-Opelika metro area, 24th overall in the state, and officially marks the brand’s reentry into the Opelika community following a merge of its previous restaurant with its Auburn location in 2015. The new Tiger Town location will complement existing Chicken Salad Chick restaurants located on Auburn’s Opelika Road and on Auburn University’s campus. The company-owned restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, October 9.

“While Chicken Salad Chick continues to grow into new states and regions, we find immense joy getting back to our roots to serve our Opelika community with this new location. From our humble beginnings in Auburn eleven years ago, the Auburn and Opelika communities have nurtured and supported our brand with guests and team members to become what it is today,” said Stacy Brown, Founder of Chicken Salad Chick. “Returning to Opelika has always remained a dream of ours and we’re thrilled to be opening our newest restaurant in our very own backyard, in the heart of Tiger Town.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests at 10a.m.* and 5p.m.** will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line at either time can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year all day long.***

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Opelika will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick or anything of greater value and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/14. Guests are only eligible to win either in the morning or afternoon. Dine-in only.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick or anything of greater value and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/14. Guests cannot start lining up until 3p.m. and must stay in line until 5p.m. in order to be eligible. Guests are only eligible to win either in the morning or afternoon. Dine-in only.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick or anything of greater value and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/14. Purchases can be made in-store or via drive-thru.

****Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and must purchase a Chick Trio. Does not include unlimited refills on future visits.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicktigertown/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

