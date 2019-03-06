Chicken Salad Chick Fuels Growth In Texas With Third Opening This Year

Fast casual concept to open new restaurant in McKinney on March 20th

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will open its newest location in McKinney, Texas on March 20th. The McKinney restaurant marks the brand’s fourth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and third opening in Texas this year, following Chicken Salad Chick’s debut in Irving and College Park last month. The McKinney location will be owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee Luis Ibarguengoytia of Metroplex CSC LLC, as a part of a 15-unit deal to bring Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to additional cities throughout DFW, including Arlington and Mansfield.

Located at 3520 West University Drive, the McKinney restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 20th with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, March 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win a drawing for free chicken salad for a year.**

Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win a drawing for free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, March 21 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a free buttercream frosted cookie.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a free buttercream frosted cookie. Friday, March 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Saturday, March 23 ­– The first 50 guests to make a purchase over $20 will receive a free large Chick cooler.

A restaurant industry veteran and multi-brand operator, Ibarguengoytia has two decades of experience directing restaurant operations and owns a variety of concepts including, Bruegger’s Bagels, Cru Wine Bar and Panda Express. Following the debut in McKinney, Ibarguengoytia plans to open new restaurants in Mansfield and Arlington later this year.

“When looking to expand our portfolio, my wife and I knew we needed a concept that was exceptional in both menu offerings and dining experience. Chicken Salad Chick not only filled that requirement, but exceeded it with incredible made from scratch chicken salads and a dedication of serving from the heart,” said Luis Ibarguengoytia. “We are proud to be opening our second Chicken Salad Chick location in nearly a month and know the residents of McKinney will enjoy the brand’s flavorful creations as much as we do.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 105 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in McKinney will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or call 214-856-3908. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/25.

** 10 winners will be drawn at closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook Live. Redemption starts 3/25.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMcKinney/

