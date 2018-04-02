Chicken Salad Chick Experiences Strong First Quarter and Propels National Franchise Expansion

Fast casual concept on track to exceed 100 restaurants this year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that during the first quarter of 2018, it signed six franchise agreements to develop a dozen restaurants that will expand the chicken salad franchise into new and existing markets nationwide, including Houston, Texas; Johnson City, Tennessee and Biloxi, Mississippi. Chicken Salad Chick also opened six new locations throughout the Southeast, bringing the total unit count to 85 at the end of the first quarter.

“Over the past several years, we’ve continued to invest time and resources into our franchise expansion efforts and as a result, we saw our unit count grow by 27 percent with system-wide sales increasing by 41 percent in 2017,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We’re riding that momentum as we close out the first quarter and, with the help of our dedicated and loyal franchisees, are confident that we’ll continue to propel the brand forward throughout 2018 as we expand Chicken Salad Chick’s footprint.”

In addition to the brand’s widespread growth, Chicken Salad Chick is continuing to experience tremendous success with new restaurants reporting record-breaking first week sales throughout the first quarter. On the heels of achieving positive comp sales of 8.4 percent in 2017 on top of double-digit increases the year prior, the company also saw a 14 percent increase in average unit volume (AUV) at the end of last year.

Chicken Salad Chick is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $439,500 – $604,500 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

Those interested in developing Chicken Salad Chick restaurants are encouraged to visit booth #241 during the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference from April 3-6 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, where the company’s executive team will be available to discuss franchising opportunities.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 85 restaurants across the Southeast.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com, call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

