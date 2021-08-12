Chicken Salad Chick Experiences Rapid Growth in First Half of Year With 17 New Locations and 14 Signed Franchise Agreements

The award-winning chicken salad restaurant concept also reported a 50% increase in sales year-over-year as the brand opens its 200th store

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick , the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today a successful first half of 2021, opening 17 new locations, including market debuts in South Florida; Roanoke, Virginia; and Indianapolis, Indiana. Chicken Salad Chick also welcomed four new franchise owners to the Chick network and gained a generous lead on the brand’s projected 40 openings for 2021. Additionally, the brand signed 14 franchise agreements for target markets such as Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Indiana. Overall, in the first half of 2021, Chicken Salad Chick’s total system sales are up +50% year-over-year.

“Coming off a turbulent year for so many businesses, we remain grateful to Chick fans and dedicated teams, who have propelled our success and growth through today. In today’s competitive market of fast casual chicken concepts, our brand has continued to differentiate itself with our made-from-scratch food and our hospitable atmosphere that guests are excited to return to,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “This year, in addition to our in-restaurant dining, we have leaned into digital ordering, third party delivery and packaging updates to serve our guests with greater convenience.”

Chicken Salad Chick has seen strong sales growth this spring and summer across all of its guest access channels with dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, digital ordering and delivery and catering. Additionally, to meet the demand for online ordering, Chicken Salad Chick rolled out third-party delivery through UberEats and DoorDash, making it more convenient for chicken salad enthusiasts to order their meal. The renewed sales in catering can be attributed to the branded box lunch catering options, which offer individualized portions of chicken salad meals. This unique spin on catering now makes up more than 75% of the company’s catering product mix, resulting in a double-digit catering sales increase over 2019. The brand’s momentum in the first half of 2021 culminated with the opening of its 200th location this summer in LaGrange, GA.

“From offering delivery to new catering options, we have continued to not only earn the respect and trust of guests but also existing franchise owners, many of whom have now begun evolving into multi-unit restaurant owners,” said Deviney. “Our operators are resilient and truly take pride in serving their communities, which has enabled our rapid development. We look forward to continued growth alongside our dedicated franchise owners and reaching many more extraordinary milestones, including our 200th restaurant opening on the horizon.”

Further reinforcing Chicken Salad Chick’s success, the brand has recently received multiple industry accolades, including its first-ever placement on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 as well as being named one of the outlet’s Top Food Franchises, Fastest Growing Franchises, and Hottest Franchises. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick ranked third in Fast Casual‘s Top 100 Movers and Shaker’s list, up over 20 spots from last year, and was placed on Franchise Gator’s Top 100 and Fastest Growing Franchises lists.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to target states like Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, in the Southern, Midwest regions for franchise development and is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm for the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $200,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $562,000 – $740,000 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com , call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising . For more information on the brand, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 195 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com’s top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

