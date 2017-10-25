Chicken Salad Chick Expands Presence In Georgia With Opening Of Newnan Restaurant

Fast Casual Restaurant Concept Opens 14th Restaurant in the Peach State and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Georgia with its first location in Newnan. The new restaurant marks the 14th location in the state, emphasizing the brand’s continued development plans in Georgia. Located in Ashley Park at 214 Newnan Crossing Bypass, the Newnan restaurant will open on November 8 and is owned and operated by franchisee team Lanier and Rod McLeod, and James Vigil of RLM Restaurant Group, LLC.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Free Chicken Salad for a Year — The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Thirsty Thursday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free stainless steel 30 oz. Chick Tumbler.

Friday, Nov. 10 — Free Scoop Friday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop card redeemable on their next visit.

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Chick Cooler Saturday — The first 50 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Large Cooler.

“Our first Chicken Salad Chick location in Warner Robins exceeded our initial expectations, and we are confident that our new location in Newnan will be just as well received,” said Lanier. “The diverse flavors and quality interactions leave a lasting impression on each guest, and we’re excited to offer this unique dining experience to the local community.”

Lanier and Rod McLeod made their debut as Chicken Salad Chick franchisees with the opening of their first restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia, in 2016. A year later, the McLeod’s expanded their partnership and recruited James Vigil, a restaurant operations veteran with 20 years of experience, to join RLM Restaurant Group. Prior to Chicken Salad Chick, Lanier and Rod were part owners of a Zaxby’s franchise, but decided to diversify their portfolio after experiencing the brand’s fresh chicken salad. The McLeod’s fell in love with the brand’s unique culture and atmosphere, prompting their continued expansion with Chicken Salad Chick.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 70 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Newnan will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 770-682-2696. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, make a Chick purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/13.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick puts an edgy twist on a Southern classic, offering guests a “custom fit” chicken salad experience, with over a dozen original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful side salads and freshly-baked desserts. Chicken Salad Chick serves southern style chicken salad with heart and strives to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others every day. Today, the brand has more than 70 locations across the Southeast, and has currently sold 146 franchises to be developed across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. The brand was recently named as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of NRN’s 2017 Next 20 brands. Chicken Salad Chick also ranked #37 on Inc.’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Corporate offices are located at 724 North Dean Road in Auburn, Alabama. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

