Chicken Salad Chick Expands Presence in Dallas-Forth Worth with New Restaurant in Irving

Fast casual concept to open on Feb. 13 and offers free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its third Dallas-Fort Worth location in Irving. The brand is rapidly growing its footprint in the Metroplex, with a new restaurant slated to debut in McKinney next month and additional locations in Burleson and Arlington set to open later this year. Located at 3341 Regent Boulevard, the Irving restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 13th with four days of giveaways, including free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Spearheading the growth in the Dallas-Forth Worth area is longtime Irving resident and first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Luis Ibarguengoytia of Metroplex CSC, LLC. A restaurant industry veteran and multi-brand operator, Ibarguengoytia has two decades of experience directing restaurant operations and owns a variety of concepts including, Bruegger’s Bagels, Cru Wine Bar and Panda Express. Alongside the Irving restaurant, Ibarguengoytia and his wife Lesslie plan to open 15 Chicken Salad Chick locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the next several years, with restaurants in McKinney, Arlington and Mansfield slated to open in 2019.

“My wife and I have called Irving home for the past 20 years and in that time, we have seen a lot of growth in the community with the introduction of new businesses and shopping centers. While we’ve seen several restaurants pop up, we felt that there was a need for a unique concept with a welcoming environment and genuine hospitality. We knew that concept was Chicken Salad Chick,” said Luis Ibarguengoytia. “The company brings so much joy to its customers through its flavorful chicken salad recipes, endearing atmosphere and top notch customer service. Chicken Salad Chick is a perfect fit for Irving and we are excited to open our doors to our family, neighbors and friends.”

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 100 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Irving will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or call 469-677-0020. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/18.

** 10 winners will be drawn at closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook Live. Winners will receive one large Quick Chick per month for the next 12 months.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit http://facebook.com/chickensaladchickirving

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 108 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150