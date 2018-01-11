Chicken Salad Chick Expands Presence In Alabama With Opening Of Gadsden Restaurant

Fast-Casual Concept Opens 20th Location in Alabama and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is expanding in its home state with its 20th location in Alabama opening in Gadsden. The new restaurant will open on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and is located at 2012 Rainbow Drive. This location is owned and operated by the Hollar family and marks the 80th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy Southern hospitality through the following giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

“We’re honored to kick-off the New Year and celebrate a huge milestone achievement with the Chicken Salad Chick brand,” said Wayne Hollar. “Gadsden marks the 80th Chicken Salad Chick nationwide, and we’re excited to introduce local residents to our variety of freshly-made chicken salad and exceptional customer service. As a 40 year resident of Gadsden, I know our guests will be blown away with our unique concept and delicious menu items.”

The Hollar family has been Shell Oil distributors for the past 41 years and is very active in their local community. Victoria, an Auburn graduate, had her first taste of Chicken Salad Chick during her college years and immediately saw the potential as a business venture. Victoria will serve as general manager, along with her husband, Zac, and brother-in-law, Wes, who will also assist at the restaurant.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 80 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Gadsden will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 256-952-2625. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 1/29.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com