Chicken Salad Chick Expands Franchise Development Team Amid Substantial Growth

Franchise Development Manager is the Latest Addition to the Fast-Casual Restaurant’s Growing Development Team as the Brand Hits 75 Open Restaurants

Thomas Hipp

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it has appointed Thomas Hipp as franchise development manager amid rapid growth. Hipp joins Carrie Evans, who was appointed as director of franchise development for Chicken Salad Chick last year. The duo will continue to focus on the brand’s expansion efforts in order to achieve long-term development goals while staying true to the brand’s core values. Hipp’s announcement coincides with the opening of Chicken Salad Chick’s 75th and 76th restaurants in Statesboro, GA, and Hurst, TX, respectively, and the brand’s expectation to open 20 new restaurants this year alone.

Hipp brings nearly five years of experience in franchise sales and business development to Chicken Salad Chick. He previously held the role of director of franchise sales and development for Driven Brands, where he helped generate more than 300 qualified leads in a year and awarded more than 35 new Maaco licenses in just 14 months. Prior to that, he helped The Remi Group grow their business in South Carolina by 244 percent. Hipp’s experience lends to many facets of the franchise recruitment and development spectrum from lead generation to sales marketing and franchisee development.

“Thomas’ experience with leading franchisors makes him a valuable addition to our development team,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to continued expansion of the brand. The increasing demand from potential franchisees led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. I’m confident that Thomas will play a key role in building the Chicken Salad Chick brand across the country.”

Chicken Salad Chick is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possesses high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $439,500 – $604,500 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 75 restaurants across the Southeast.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com, call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 75+ restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150