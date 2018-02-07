Chicken Salad Chick Expands Alabama Footprint With Opening Of New Decatur Restaurant

Fast Casual Restaurant Concept To Open 82nd Location and Offer Free Chicken Salad for A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Alabama with its newest restaurant in Decatur, marking the brand’s 82nd location nationwide. The company-owned restaurant emphasizes the brand’s rapid development across the state, with three new openings over the past two months. Located at 1821 Beltline Drive, the Decatur location opens on February 20, where the first 100 restaurant guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

“Alabama continuously proves to be a prime market for expansion,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Since the early take-out days, our Alabama restaurants have performed extremely well, fueling our desire to accelerate growth within our home state. Today, we have 21 restaurants open in Alabama and are excited to open our newest location in Decatur, alongside area residents who have loved and supported our concept from the start.”

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a year –The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 82 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Decatur will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 256-552-7797. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/26.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150