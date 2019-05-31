Chicken Salad Chick Earns Honorable Mention In Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers And Shakers Inaugural Excellence In Food Safety Award

Fast casual concept is one of three honored at industry event recognizing top performance in the restaurant industry

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has earned an honorable mention in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers inaugural Excellence in Food Safety Award, sponsored by Steritech, in recognition of its food safety programs, practices, and work in building a culture of food safety.

The Top 100 Movers and Shakers Awards are presented by Networld Media which owns and operates FastCasual.com, a leading restaurant industry online news publication.

Stacy Brown, Founder of Chicken Salad Chick, and Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, accepted the award on behalf of the chain at the annual Top 100 Movers and Shakers awards ceremony, held this year on May 19 in Chicago, Ill. during the National Restaurant Association Show.

Chicken Salad Chick operates more than 115 locations across the southeast United States. The company is headquartered in Auburn, Ala. and employees approximately 4,000 people.

To earn the award, Chicken Salad Chick demonstrated food safety excellence in a number of areas, including:

Strong communication of food safety concepts and applications through employee training programs;

Commitment to the integration of food safety within operational processes;

Employee recognition for excellence in food safety at its annual convention and awards banquet; and

A future-thinking approach to safe handling and temperature control of its chicken products.

“We’re honored to receive such a prestigious industry recognition for our careful food safety procedures that our teams, led by Jim Thompson, Vice President of Operations, have worked tirelessly to perfect year after year,” said Deviney, President and CEO. “At the very heart of Chicken Salad Chick, our mission is to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others, and part of fulfilling that mission is providing our guests with fresh, authentic Southern cuisine, carefully prepared right in our kitchens. Food safety has always been our number-one priority and continuing to provide a quality and safe environment will remain our focus as we continue our rapid expansion throughout the country.”

“Chicken Salad Chick has introduced a very fresh, specialized concept in foodservice,” said Doug Sutton, President of Steritech, the leading North American provider of food safety and operational assessments for the restaurant, food retail, foodservice, and hospitality industries, which sponsored the award. “This has allowed them to put a dedicated focus on developing innovative solutions to the unique challenges that come with preparing and serving poultry.”

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has over 115 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

About Steritech

Steritech is the leading provider of specialized brand protection services for the restaurant, food retail, foodservice, and hospitality industries. As a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading brands, Steritech conducts over 250,0000 assessments a year in the areas of food safety, service excellence, workplace safety, and guest experience to help businesses mitigate risk and drive improvement. In addition to assessment programs, Steritech offers support to quality and safety initiatives with supplementary programs, including self-assessment technology, OneLook health inspection information management, and a wide range of consulting and special business projects. Founded in 1986, Steritech is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information on Steritech, please visit www.steritech.com.

Steritech is part of Rentokil Initial plc, a leading business services company, operating globally in over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.rentokil-initial.com.

