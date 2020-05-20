Chicken Salad Chick Debuts 16th Restaurant In Texas

Fast casual concept to open on June 3rd with modified grand opening celebrations

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Katy Cinco Ranch. Located at 9615 Spring Green Boulevard , the Katy Cinco Ranch restaurant marks the brand’s 16th location in the state and fourth Texas opening in 2020. Chicken Salad Chick has plans to open additional Houston area restaurants, including Birnham Woods in Spring, TX later this year. The Katy Cinco Ranch restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on June 3 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Texas continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the Katy Cinco Ranch restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the Katy Cinco Ranch restaurant features a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 3 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Katy Cinco Ranch restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ronald and Kathleen Ram of Houston CSC, LLC. The Rams opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Katy last spring and while they had to postpone the opening of Katy Cinco Ranch, they still served residents by coordinating drop-offs of their chicken salad in communities around Katy. In addition to delivering more than 10,000 large Quick Chicks in 25 neighboring communities, the Rams also donated over 400 meals to front line workers in need, including medical professionals at hospitals such as Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

“Though our initial grand opening plans were derailed, we were eager to start serving residents in Katy and decided to start offering pre-orders of our Quick Chick flavors that we would deliver to various communities in the area,” said Kathleen Ram. “While we weren’t able to welcome guests into our restaurant, we were able to show communities such as Grand Lakes, Jordan Ranch and Tamarron what Chicken Salad Chick was all about. We had so much fun interacting with residents and are proud that we were also able to pay it forward to front line workers. Now, we can’t wait to officially open our doors.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 155 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Katy Cinco Ranch will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m., but will start giveaways at 10a.m. during grand opening week. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 6/8.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 6/8.

***Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 50 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will purchase a Chick Trio and receive a Chick hat. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

**** Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 50 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10-10:45am. Upon return, guests will purchase a Chick Trio and receive a Chick T-shirt. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickKatyCincoRanch

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 155 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times’ Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.