Chicken Salad Chick To Debut In Tulsa

Fast casual concept to open second restaurant in Oklahoma on April 2nd

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Oklahoma with its newest location in Tulsa. With a restaurant in Broken Arrow, which opened last year, the Tulsa location marks the brand’s second in the state with additional restaurants in Edmond and Oklahoma City slated to open in 2019. Located at 4820 East 61st Street at the corner of Yale Avenue, the Tulsa restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on April 2nd, where the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Wednesday, April 3 – Meet The Chicks – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will get an opportunity to 'Meet The Chicks' over the next 12 months and will receive a free scoop of chicken salad per month. ***

Thursday, April 4 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

Friday, April 5 – Free Upgrade Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Saturday, April 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Spearheading Chicken Salad Chick’s expansion in Oklahoma is multi-unit franchise-owner Molly Robinson. Previously a multi-unit operator of McDonalds, Robinson is an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience in restaurant management. Impressed by Chicken Salad Chick’s core values and devoted support team, she decided to leave quick service and open the brand’s first Oklahoma restaurant in Broken Arrow. Following the opening of her Tulsa restaurant, Robinson expects to open in Edmond and Oklahoma City later this year, along with plans for additional Oklahoma locations over the next few years.

“Introducing Chicken Salad Chick in Oklahoma has been such a rewarding experience,” said Robinson. “I’ve had the opportunity to witness new customers try our made-from-scratch recipes for the first time and welcome back regulars who have made Chicken Salad Chick their go-to family lunch spot. The joy that our food and genuine hospitality brings to any guest who dines at Chicken Salad Chick was my motivation to expand. I’m proud to be opening a restaurant in The Shops at Warren Place and am excited to bring our unique experience to the Tulsa community.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 110 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Tulsa will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call 539-867-1631. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must purchase The Chick be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/8.

**Eligible winners must purchase The Chick, be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day. Redemption will start 4/8.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/8.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickwarrenplace/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 114 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

