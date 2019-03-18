Chicken Salad Chick To Debut In Starkville

Fast casual concept expands presence in Mississippi and offers free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Mississippi with its newest location in Starkville. Located at 602 Highway 12, the new restaurant, which features a variety of dining options including a drive-thru, takeout and catering, will open on March 26th and marks the 7th location in the state.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, March 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, March 27 – Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** Thursday, March 28 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Friday, March 29 – Free Upgrade Friday – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Free Upgrade Friday – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6:00 p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, March 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Starkville restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Eric Hallberg of HP Restaurant, LLC. With extensive background in the restaurant industry, Hallberg is well-versed in foodservice management and operations. His business expertise coupled with his roots in hospitality fueled his desire to open his own restaurant and given Chicken Salad Chick’s emphasis on quality ingredients and a service-driven atmosphere, he was attracted to the franchising opportunity.

“As an alumnus of Mississippi State University, opening a restaurant in the city of Starkville was important to me. I knew I wanted to introduce students to a unique concept that catered to their active lifestyles and Chicken Salad Chick fit the bill,” said Hallberg. “With takeout offerings, a drive-thru and a convenient location, Chicken Salad Chick is the perfect addition to this growing college town. I’m proud to be joining Chicken Salad Chick’s family of franchisees and look forward to serving the residents of Starkville for years to come.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 110 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Starkville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (662) 498-0120. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/4.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 4/4.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickstarkville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 110 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150