Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Texas With New Location In Katy

Fast casual concept celebrates eighth restaurant in the state with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Katy. Marking the brand’s fifth opening in Texas this year and fourth in the Houston market, the Katy restaurant emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick’s aggressive development efforts in the state, with plans to open additional restaurants in College Station and Kingwood later this year. Located at 21788 Katy Freeway, the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 22nd and will be offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests. The Katy location will feature a variety of dining options including a drive-thru, takeout and catering to accommodate guests’ busy lifestyles.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 line can enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 line can enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, May 23 – The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will get an opportunity to “Meet the Chicks” over the next 12 months and will receive 1 free scoop of a different flavor per month. ***

The first 50 guests at 10:30a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will get an opportunity to “Meet the Chicks” over the next 12 months and will receive 1 free scoop of a different flavor per month. *** Friday, May 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz Chick Tumbler. All guests can enjoy double points on purchases.****

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz Chick Tumbler. All guests can enjoy double points on purchases.**** Saturday, May 25 ­– The first 50 guests to buy two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler. All guests can enjoy double points on purchases*****

The Katy restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ronald and Kathleen Ram of Houston CSC, LLC. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, the Rams have a successful track record for managing foodservice franchises. They currently own 10 Pizza Patrons across Texas and have plans to open five additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants over the next few years.

“Kathleen and I tried Chicken Salad Chick for the first time in Auburn and instantly became huge fans of the brand,” said Ronald. “With delicious homemade chicken salad flavors, a welcome atmosphere and passionate team, we knew this unique concept would be a perfect fit in our hometown of Katy. We are thrilled to be introducing Chicken Salad Chick to our family and friends and know they’ll love it just as much as we do.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 119 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast-casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Katy will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit https://www.chickensaladchick.com/katy or call (281) 771-0614. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/27. Not valid in drive-thru and only valid at this location.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must make a purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day and will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/27. Not valid in drive-thru and only valid at this location.

****Double points start at 10:30a.m. Guests must use Craving Credits app. Not valid in drive-thru.

*****Double points start at 10:30 a.m. Guests must use Craving Credits app. Not valid in drive-thru.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickkaty/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 119 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

NRodrigues@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150